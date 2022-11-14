This will be Noasis’s second show at Tan Hill Inn since the Oasis tribute band and revellers were snowed in at the Yorkshire Dales pub last year.

Disaster struck on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Britain’s ‘highest pub’ at 1,732 feet as Storm Arwen hit the Yorkshire Dales inn with such force the entire venue was surrounded by snow; the band, inn staff and guests were stuck indoors for three nights.

At the time, NOASIS, an Oasis tribute band formed in 2006, performed at Tan Hill Inn, located in Richmond, last winter and the show was attended by 60 guests, despite initially selling 150 tickets.

The band members are: Gary Paine and James Cropley (who portray Liam and Noel Gallagher respectively), guitarist Paul Read, bassist Paul Holland and drummer Arron Hancock.

Noasis on tour. (Pic credit: Noasis)

The band has been touring extensively all over the country every weekend this year, with most of their shows selling out.

NOASIS manager, Wayne Todd, told The Yorkshire Post: "Most of the shows now sell out and the Tan Hill episode has certainly helped with raising the band's profile.

“Actually this will be our second show at the venue since we were snowed in, we were there on Friday, May 27 2022.

“Our next date at the venue will be in the thick of winter though, so we chose a Saturday this time in case of bad weather.

Tan Hill Inn snowed in last year.

“Last time we had to cancel our Saturday night show at the Bocking Arts Centre in Essex because we were snowed in on that Friday. So we’re confirmed for the Saturday night at Tan Hill Inn this time - just in case.”

The show will take place at the inn on December 3 at 8pm and doors will open at 7.30pm. Fans can expect a selection of Oasis’s biggest hits with ‘a few b-sides included for good measure’, Mr Todd said.

It is expected to be a ‘supersonic show of the very best Oasis anthems’.

When asked how they feel about their upcoming performance at Tan Hill Inn, the band’s rhythmic guitarist Paul Read said: “I’m very excited about the upcoming show, it’s always a good night at Tan Hill Inn.

“The venue staff and the audience always give us a warm welcome - and the hospitality is great too!”

When asked how the incident last year has impacted the band, Mr Read said: “Well apart from having to cancel the Booking Arts Centre, it can only be described as a positive life experience.

“Yes it was a bit challenging but there was a great spirit of camaraderie within the venue.”

