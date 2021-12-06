Teenage cyclist seriously injured after being trapped under a gritting lorry near York

It occurred on St Helen’s Road at the junction with Tadcaster Road in Dringhouses, York, at around 4.45pm on Monday as the gritter prepared for Storm Barra.

The rider, who is aged in his late teens, had to be freed from underneath the gritting lorry by firefighters while receiving emergency treatment from paramedics.

The crash happened near this junction in Dringhouses

He was taken to hospital by ambulance with suspected serious lower body injuries.

The driver of the gritter, a man aged in his 40s from the Selby area, was not injured in the incident. He is helping the police with the ongoing investigation.

Local diversions were in place while the emergency services worked at the scene.

The roads reopened just after 6pm.