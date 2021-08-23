Teenager dislocates knee after getting foot stuck in rocks at Yorkshire waterfall

Mallyan Spout

The Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called out to West Beck at the foot of the Mallyan Spout Waterfall in Goathland on Sunday (Aug 22) shortly before 1.30pm.

Alongside North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Yorkshire Ambulance Service, the team attended the scene after a teenage boy was reported to have dislocated his knee.

The initial report was that the boy was trapped between the rocks and - while the water was not deep - those at the scene had been unable to rescue him due to the rocks around him being too slippy.

By the time the team arrived, the teen had managed to free himself and his knee had been "gone back into realignment", they said.

They added: "The group had made their way half way back up the track to the village so it turned out to be a simple escort up the rest of the track to a waiting ambulance for further assessment of the injury. Fifteen team members deployed for an hour and a half."