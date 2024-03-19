Telecoms firm KCOM accused of 'false narratives and anti-competitive behaviour' by rival as pressure builds on firm to share infrastructure

Some residents in Hull, Beverley, Hedon and Cottingham have been complaining for months about the proliferation of unsightly poles and wires as challenger firms roll out broadband in the area, with local MPs taking up their cause.

Last Thursday Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez wrote to operators, including KCOM, saying due to "increasing public concern” they should do “everything possible” to share infrastructure.

The same day KCOM announced it had shared a confidential feasibility study with Connexin “potentially saving local residents from the stress and inconvenience” of multiple poles being installed.

However in an open letter Mr Alamgir, chief executive of Connexin, said it is "merely a 10-page document full of blank spaces and bullet points with no firm pricing, no committed timing, and no conclusion as to whether they deem infrastructure sharing feasible or not."

He said they’d been sent the “feasibility study” at just past 2pm last Thursday – but had already been approached by journalists for a response suggesting “that KCOM briefed the media prior to sharing with Connexin. This again shows their approach and highlights their behaviour.”

Mr Alamgir said there was no evidence KCOM had “shared a single metre of duct or a single pole with any operator let alone Connexin” and the “ball was firmly in its court”.

He said: “Quite frankly we are fed up with KCOM’s false narratives and anticompetitive behaviour.

"It’s clear that the only way KCOM will share infrastructure as they are required to do, legally, is through Ofcom stepping in and regulating them in the same was as they do Openreach.” In last week’s letter to operators, Ms Lopez said new poles should only go up when burying cables is “not reasonably practicable” and only after “appropriate” community engagement, and ensuring a pole would not block traffic or spoil the look of the area.

She said officials would look at revising the current code of practice.

Current rules allow broadband companies to install infrastructure under permitted development rules.

Responding to Connexin’s letter Haltemprice and Howden MP Sir David Davis said yesterday: “So far, KCOM has behaved like a classic monopoly, acting purely in the interest of its shareholders and consistently ignoring the needs of constituents in East Yorkshire. That behaviour must stop.

"KCOM must be made to share its infrastructure rapidly, and at a reasonable cost with other network providers.”

MP for Beverley and Holderness Graham Stuart said he agreed with campaigners that the timescales given by KCOM “with infrastructure sharing a possibility only in 2025” were far too long.

He would press Mrs Lopez at a meeting on March 25 “to force KCOM to open up at the earliest possible opportunity”.