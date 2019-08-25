Ten statues that celebrate Yorkshire's rich history
Statues showing the great and good of Yorkshire have been captured on camera for a new project.
Vic Allen, the arts director of Halifax arts and business complex Dean Clough, includes the images in his new photographic project Monumental Oversights, exploring the county through its public sculptures. This eclectic survey of four dozen statues and sculptures in the region has inspired an exhibition at Dean Clough and has also spawned a no-punches-pulled book and an online “digital exhibition”.
1. Doncaster Lovers
To a generation of Doncaster shoppers, The Lovers statue by Eckehart Selke was explicitly known as The Copulating Couple" and was a popular meeting place. It's currently installed at the town's Waterdale Centre. Photo: Vic Allen