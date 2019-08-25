Ten statues that celebrate Yorkshire's rich history

Vic Allen, the arts director of Halifax arts and business complex Dean Clough, includes the images in his new photographic project Monumental Oversights, exploring the county through its public sculptures. This eclectic survey of four dozen statues and sculptures in the region has inspired an exhibition at Dean Clough and has also spawned a no-punches-pulled book and an online “digital exhibition”.

1. Doncaster Lovers To a generation of Doncaster shoppers, The Lovers statue by Eckehart Selke was explicitly known as The Copulating Couple" and was a popular meeting place. It's currently installed at the town's Waterdale Centre.

2. JB Priestley This is Ian Judds commanding statue of pipe-clutching JB Priestley, coat billowing, outside Bradfords National Science and Media Museum.

3. Joseph Locke The statue of the 19th century engineer Joseph Locke in Barnsleys Locke Park by Baron Marochet.

4. Constantine the Great The statue of Constantine the Great, designed by Philip Jackson and unveiled in 1998, commemorates his accession as Roman Emperor.

