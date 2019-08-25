Vic Allen, arts director at Dean Clough in Halifax by a statue of Prince Albert in Sparrow Park (also known as Albert Park), Halifax.

Ten statues that celebrate Yorkshire's rich history

Statues showing the great and good of Yorkshire have been captured on camera for a new project.

Vic Allen, the arts director of Halifax arts and business complex Dean Clough, includes the images in his new photographic project Monumental Oversights, exploring the county through its public sculptures. This eclectic survey of four dozen statues and sculptures in the region has inspired an exhibition at Dean Clough and has also spawned a no-punches-pulled book and an online “digital exhibition”.

To a generation of Doncaster shoppers, The Lovers statue by Eckehart Selke was explicitly known as The Copulating Couple" and was a popular meeting place. It's currently installed at the town's Waterdale Centre. Photo: Vic Allen

1. Doncaster Lovers

This is Ian Judds commanding statue of pipe-clutching JB Priestley, coat billowing, outside Bradfords National Science and Media Museum. Photo: Vic Allen.

2. JB Priestley

The statue of the 19th century engineer Joseph Locke in Barnsleys Locke Park by Baron Marochet. Photo: Vic Allen.

3. Joseph Locke

The statue of Constantine the Great, designed by Philip Jackson and unveiled in 1998, commemorates his accession as Roman Emperor. Photo: Vic Allen.

4. Constantine the Great

