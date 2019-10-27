The 30 best photos from the Leeds Abbey Dash 2019
Thousands took part in this year's Leeds Abbey Dash to raise money for Age UK.
These are 30 of the best and most colourful photos from the fun-filled day, taken by our photographer James Hardisty.
1. Leeds Abbey Dash 2019
Pictured Julie and Paul Chadwick with daughter Holly.
2. Leeds Abbey Dash 2019
Youngsters taking part in the junior race.
3. Leeds Abbey Dash 2019
Groups getting ready in Millennium Square.
4. Leeds Abbey Dash 2019
Runners set off on The Headrow.
