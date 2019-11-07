The Deep is recruiting new staff to work at Hull's underwater visitor attraction

Have your say

Fancy working at one of Yorkshire's most popular visitor attractions?

Hull aquarium The Deep is recruiting new ticket crew and receptionists.

The permanent role involves selling tickets and merchandise, greeting visitors and assisting with queries - and the hourly wage is £8.84.

The visitor attraction is open seven days a week throughout the year, so crew are expected to have good availability, including at weekends and during school holiday periods.

Hull Lagoon plans illustrate Yorkshire's ambitions and entrepreneurial spirit

Shifts are allocated at least one week in advance with starts at 10am and finishes at either 2pm, 3pm, 4pm or 5pm.

The successful applicants will also be asked to operate the two-way radio and tannoy systems within the aquarium.

They're looking for people with excellent verbal communication skills who have a proven ability to work in a busy environment with plenty of customer interaction.

The deadline for applications is 9am on November 20 and forms can be downloaded from The Deep's website.

The Deep opened at Sammy's Point on the Humber Estuary in 2002 as part of a National Lottery-funded Millennium project.

Multi-million pound boost for Hull maritime project

Billed as the world's only 'submarium', it is home to seven species of shark, penguins and thousands of different sea creatures. It's also a world-renowned centre for marine research.

The aquarium contains Europe's deepest viewing tunnel and there are daily shark-feeding demonstrations by divers.

It was built on a site that was previously occupied by shipyards - its last use was a buoy depot, but by the 1980s it was abandoned.

In October 2019, The Deep welcomed its eight millionth visitors - a local family who were treated to a behind-the-scenes penguin experience.

It hosted the live draw for the third round of the FA Cup in 2014.