Even the snow was on cue, coming down in big flakes as hundreds of Santas - 1603 in all - set off at a brisk pace through the streets of Skipton on their annual fundraising fun run.

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Skipton Craven and supported by Skipton Town Council, Craven District Council and Skipton Business District, kicks off the town’s Christmas festivities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 5pm the Christmas lights were due to be switched on by Luke Mortimer, the Skipton schoolboy who lost his hands and legs to meningitis.

The great Skipton Santa Fun Run Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

In addition to many of the runners’ own charities, the main beneficiaries of the fun run will be Sue Ryder Manorlands, local Skipton charities and Rotary charities with organisers expecting to raise between £35,000 and £40,000.

Before setting off on the 5km run, hundreds of Santas took part in a warm-up, before jogging off around Skipton, through Aireville Park and Skipton Woods, clapped on by wellwishers. A shorter wheelchair friendly route, again starting and finishing on the High Street, took in a circuit of Aireville Park.

Organiser Peter Ripley said: “It went very well. It started off beautiful, cold but dry, then it started snowing when the race started.”

The Manorlands hospice at Oxenhope, near Keighley, offers palliative care as well as supporting people with life-limiting conditions, and their families.

It started snowing in earnest after they set off Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Meanwhile anyone wanting to go for a run dressed as Santa and to raise funds for charity can take part in a Santa Dash on December 11 at Sandall Park, Doncaster.

This year it will be raising money to install a Changing Places toilet at Sandall Park. Fundraisers say it will allow a “dignified” solution for people with severe disabilities, or complex care needs.