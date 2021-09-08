Amanda Holden. (Pic credit: Stuart C. Wilson / 2020 Getty Images)

The parody series will be aired across eight episodes and will star Amanda Holden as Mandy and her ‘nan’ Myrtle, portrayed by Leigh Francis.

Two episodes will be shown back to back each week for four weeks.

Who is Mandy?

Amanda Holden stars as Mandy in the faux documentary which follows her challenges living with her nan Myrtle, who moves from her family home in Doncaster to London with her granddaughter Mandy.

Mandy is caught between two worlds; should she live with her nan in a small Doncaster village or remain in the big city of London with her husband?

Tensions rise across the series between Myrtle and Mandy’s family, revealing the stark contrasts between the mother and granddaughter.

Who is Myrtle?

Myrtle is a sharp-tongued, witty elderly woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind.

Despite being encouraged by Mandy to move to London with her, she is completely against it.

Viewers will see the two contrasting personalities try to make their living situation work.

The series will also include appearances from Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood and Good Morning Britain’s Ben Shepherd.

The nan will be played by comedian Leigh Francis, from Leeds, who is best known for his roles in Bo’ Selecta! and presenting Celebrity Juice under his stage name Keith Lemon.