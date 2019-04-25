American pop rock band The Hoosiers have been announced as the headliners of a Doncaster music festival later this year.

The Indiana-formed band, now based in England, will top the bill at this year’s Tickhill based TFest, joining previously announced I’m A Celebrity and Sax star Fleur East who will also take to the stage.

READ MORE: Fleur East to play Doncaster music festival

The band are best known for their first single Worried About Ray, which reached number five on the UK chart in 2007.

Their debut album The Trick to Life reached number one in the album charts and the group have also enjoyed success with songs such as Goodbye Mr A and Cops and Robbers.

READ MORE: All the latest Doncaster music news

The Hoosiers are coming to Doncaster.

TFest takes place in Tickhill on September 28.

Early bird tickets are on sale at https://www.t-fest.co.uk/tickets or in store at: Castlegate Cards, Tickhill.

READ MORE: Doncaster school pupils perform with Status Quo

The band will join a host of bands and other acts at the day long festival, which will be held at Tickhill Cricket Club.

Further acts are set to be announced in the coming weeks.