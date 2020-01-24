The key fashion trends for Spring/Summer 2020 - exposed, glowing and confident

Winter is upon us but we can still look ahead to better and brighter times and plan our summer wardrobes. Stephanie Smith picks out key SS20 fashion trends from the international catwalks.

Fashion is taking a long, hard look at itself for the coming spring as it goes through a period of readjustment, realignment and rethinking. Much of this is down to the sustainability issue – it’s fashion’s job to push new looks at us each season, to encourage us to buy more, to be on-trend, to be ahead of the pack with something new and directional, but how does this square with the plain fact that there are already far too many clothes on the planet?

EXPOSED: Especially at the waist, as seen here at Balmain where mid-sections were given the cut-out-and-keep treatment (ideal for fashionista belly dancers). Elsewhere, at Missoni, Oscar de la Renta and Emporio Armani exposed triangles of torso flesh. It's a look that the red carpet and, inevitably, Love Island contestants adore - go for intriguing small flashes rather than out-and-out erogenous zone flashing. The Balmain SS20 collection in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Reinforcing the message of investment fashion is one way, with fashion brands highlighting what they consider they do best – tweeds at Chanel, long sleeve gowns at Dior, sleek tux trouser suits at Saint Laurent.

On a more casual note, the simple shirt, the trench coat and denim all got the elevated classic touch, letting us know that reassuring staples can and will last forever.

But there was an evolution of retro trends that sees them morph ever more into the wearable and accessible, from 90s pared-back lines to 80s volume and a new 70s easiness. Here’s our pick below, but first news of some style events in Leeds:

SS20 TRENDs''GLOW FOR IT: Unexpected intense and neon colour choices lit up the SS20 catwalks, and this Tom Ford up/down combo of easy drawstring pants with bright orange tailored blazer brings an intelligent new take on look-at-me colour. Valentino , meanwhile, offered looks in Stabilo green, fuchsia and yellow, while Christopher Kane showcased a selection of joyful and bright yellow, orange and pink neon lace looks. Tom Ford SS20 collection in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

THE FRESH TRENCH: Chic and cool new shades and finishes are upcycling this perennial classic for SS20 - love this Burberry look -, so there's spearmint at Balenciaga and a silver tone at JW Anderson, while Junya Watanabe plays it glossy. Expect adornment too with the cool tones of the trench used as a canvas for silver embellishment at Burberry (which also featured asymmetric cuts with scarf linings) and corsages at Louis Vuitton, where shapes took on a '70s edge. Photo credit should read: Burberry on the SS20 London catwalk. ( Ian West/PA Wire)

YP MAGAZINE'JAN 25'SS20 TRENDS'DO THE POLKA: Making a proper high-octane style statement this time round for SS20, the new dots are boldly no nonsense and decidedly sassy. Michael Kors, seen here, definitely put the glamour back into the polka dot, while Gucci and Marc Jacobs showed oversized dot prints in chic new colourways and Caroline Herrera gave us tulle gowns sprinkled with large luxe textured dots. Go all over dotty, if you wish, and mix and match where appropriate. The Michael Kors in New York, (AP Photo/Richard Drew)'

SHEER BEAUTY: Gossamer, organza and chiffons were the order of the season, seen here in this fabulously floaty, transparent dress from Molly Goddard, worn over black. Elsewhere on the international catwalks, there was very little beneath, heralding a new dawn of revealing body politics. Gucci's lace-trimmed slip dresses gave a sensual approach. All in all, a versatile trend, letting you bare as much or as little as you dare. The Molly Goddard Spring/Summer 2020 London Fashion Week show. (Isabel Infantes/PA Wire)

MATCHING SHORTS STORY: Forget matching trousers, skirt or leggings, it's all about the matching shorts, as showcased with impressive extravagance here at Christian Siriano where ballgowns cutaway to become long sweeping iridescent jackets over matching tailored shorts. But it's as the boyish, preppy shorts suit that the look was most often seen, at Givenchy, Max Mara, Michael Kors and Salvatore Ferragamo. The Christian Siriano SS20 show in New York. AP Photo/Richard Drew