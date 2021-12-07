The mini Christmas tree which has survived three generations to be put up for 95th year

Neil Skipper, 68, said the tree was bought by his grandma in 1926 for just 6d.

Since then, the small tree has been stood proud in the homes of his grandparents and parents, before he inherited it 25 years ago.

The tree - which takes pride of place in Neil's Ilkley home - is believed to be one of the oldest of its type in Yorkshire.

The tree is believed to be one of the oldest in Yorkshire cc Neil Skipper

It is made of feathers which are dyed green and twisted on wire branches.

Some of the baubles on the tree are the glass originals and the tinsel is 95 years old too, Neil told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

He said it held special memories for his family.

Neil explained: "My grandparents lived in Lowestoft in Suffolk where I was brought up.

Neil and his grandfather in 1954 cc Neil Skipper

"I was the first male grand child and we lived with them when I was age one to four years old.

"My grandfather died when I was age 18 months.

"He was a First World War artillery horse rider.

"My grandmother and I were very close and I remember sitting on her lap at Christmas and the tree was always on a small table beside an armchair.

Neil's grandparents circa 1950 cc Neil Skipper

"She used to say that’s yours when I’m gone!"

Neil inherited the tree when his dad sadly passed away 25 years ago.

"My dad used to put it up at Christmas when my grandmother died when I was 18 and I inherited it", Neil added.