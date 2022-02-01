A Border Collie puppy. (Pic credit: Joe Klamar / AFP via Getty Images

Money.co.uk applied the Golden Ratio to some of the most popular dog breeds to find out which breeds come closest to the statistically perfect proportions of beauty.

According to the calculations, money.co.uk’s results show that the world’s most beautiful dog is the Cairn Terrier with a Golden Ratio score of 88.7 per cent.

The second most beautiful dog breed according to these findings is the West Highland White Terrier with a score of 87.5 per cent and the third most beautiful dog is the Border Collie with an impressive score of 86.7 per cent.

Below is the full ranking list of the world’s most beautiful dog breeds:

Cairn Terrier came first place with a Golden Ratio of 88.7 per cent.

West Highland White Terrier came second place with a Golden Ratio of 87.5 per cent.

Border Collie came third place with a Golden Ratio of 86.7 per cent.

Rhodesian Ridgeback came fourth place with a Golden Ratio of 86 per cent.

Welsh Terrier came fifth place with a Golden Ratio of 85.9 per cent.

Weimaraner came sixth place with a Golden Ratio of 85.6 per cent.

Tolling Retriever came seventh place with a Golden Ratio of 85 per cent.

Italian Greyhound came eighth place with a Golden Ratio of 84.9 per cent.

Norfolk Terrier came ninth place with a Golden Ratio of 84.3 per cent.

Finally, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi came 10th place with a Golden Ratio of 83.9 per cent.

Money.co.uk has also calculated the least beautiful dog breeds in the world. They are as follows:

The Shih Tzu has the lowest Golden Ratio score of 41 per cent, making it the least beautiful dog breed.

The second least beautiful breed is the Bullmastiff with a score of 48.7 per cent. The French Bulldog is next on the list with a score of 54.3 per cent, whilst the Bulldog came in fourth with 56.3 per cent. Last on the list is the Rottweiler with 60 per cent.

Pet insurance expert at money.co.uk, Salman Haqqi, said: “Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder and regardless of the ranking position of a dog’s breed, every dog no matter its shape or size should be appreciated.