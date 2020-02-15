The most powerful pictures from around Yorkshire this week
It was the week Yorkshire was left to clear up devastation left by Storm Ciara while bracing for further disruption in the form of Storm Dennis.
From homeowners picking up the pieces of the storm, to joy in the form of Valentines' celebrations, these are some of the most powerful images taken by our photographers this week.
1. Yorkshire Dales
Snow-topped Pen-y-ghent looms large for a walker in the Yorkshire Dales on Monday, as the first cold snap on the year hits the region.
Tony Johnson
jpimedia
2. Leeds
Edgar Kennedy, 102, with 72-year-old wife Linda celebrate Valentine's at Beech Hall care home.
Bruce Rollinson
jpimedia
3. Leeds
Wesley and Poppy Gower have fun in the flood water at Kirkstall Abbey during Storm Ciara on Sunday.
Jonathan Gawthorpe
jpimedia
4. Hull
Elizabeth Lindley, exhibitions assistant at Ferens Art Gallery in Hull on Tuesday, ahead of the opening of its 53rd Open Exhibition this weekend.
Jonathan Gawthorpe
jpimedia
