When inside the Palace of Westminster, you are required to remain silent and respect the dignity of the event.

Stewards and police officers will be patrolling the queues; anti-social or inappropriate behaviour, including skipping the queue, excessive consumption of alcohol or drunken behaviour, will not be permitted and you will be escorted away from the premises at the lying in state.

The rules on the government website state that you should:

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes St Giles Cathedral. (Pic credit: Phil Wilkinson / PA)

- Dress appropriately for the occasion to pay your respects at the lying in state. Do not wear clothes with political or offensive slogans.

- Turn off your phone or put it on silent before entering the security search area.

- Throw away your litter using the litter bins available.

- Keep the noise to a minimum and respect people who live in residential areas near the queue.

- Follow the instructions of stewards, marshals and the police at all times.

You must not:

- Film, photograph, or use mobile phones or other hand-held devices in the security search area and the Palace of Westminster.

- Bring or erect gazebos or tents.

- Light barbecues or fires.

- Attempt to queue on behalf of someone else or ask others to queue on your behalf. Only those given wristbands at the end of the queue will be able to remain in the queue.

- Leave personal items unattended in the queue; if you leave bags or other items unattended they will be removed and may be destroyed.

How to exit The Queen’s lying in state event

As you leave the Palace of Westminster, you must move away from the exit immediately to allow others to exit the venue. This will help everyone to keep the queue moving.

You will be asked to remove your wristband when you exit.

If you’ve left any bags or other items at the bag drop facility, you must collect your item straight after your visit.