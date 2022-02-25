The line-up for the concert hasn’t been released as of yet, however, the first musician who has been announced to perform at the concert is George Ezra.

As well as famous international artists, guests can also enjoy the performances of rock royalty, opera singers and live orchestra. Stars from film, TV and theatre will also be performing and celebrate The Queen’s journey. This year marks 70 years on the throne for Queen Elizabeth II.

The ballot for the Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace is now open with 5,000 members of the public due to be selected to receive a pair of free tickets to be in the audience in front of Buckingham Palace for the concert.

Platinum jubilee merchandise on display at the Buckingham Palace shop. (Pic credit: Ming Yeung / Getty Images)

How can I buy tickets to the Platinum Jubilee concert?

The tickets are on sale until March 23 at 11.59pm and they will not be allocated on a first-come first-served basis; you have as much of a chance of being selected if you buy tickets on February 24 as if you buy your tickets on March 23.

You can buy tickets by visiting the BBC One website.

Alternatively, you can view the concert from the comfort of your own sofa by tuning in on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2, where the concert will be broadcast live.