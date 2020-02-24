The Stray - Harrogate’s parkland protected by an Act of Parliament

no matter how miserable the weather, the strings of fairy lights that adorn trees along The Stray in Harrogate provide a warming and colourful glow on a dark, winter’s night.

Typically illuminated after the clocks change at the end of October, the lights, pictured here on Montpellier Hill, bring a magical charm to the town centre on one of its best known landmarks.

The Stray is made up of 200 acres of open grassland and verges and is protected by an Act of Parliament.

The Stray Act of 1985 determines how the public space can be used, whilst protecting the parkland for current and future generations.

It is a popular spot, and especially in summer, used by many for outdoor activities from picnicking to kite-flying and local football matches.

As a hub of the community, over the years it has also hosted funfairs and the annual Stray bonfire.

The Stray came into being as common land in 1778 under the Enclosures Act of 1770 and, in its early days, was used for the grazing of cattle, sheep and other livestock.

In the later 19th and early 20th century, the land then became a place of entertainment for residents and visitors, with concerts, shows and horse racing among the events to be staged there.

The Stray Act dictates that the land can only be used for 35 days of events each year and just 3.5 hectares can be shut off at one time.

Anything larger requires Harrogate Borough Council to apply to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government for a temporary suspension.

This is what happened when the spa town hosted the UCI World Championship cycling races last year and The Stray was used as a fan zone.

But there has since been backlash against the Fan Zone organisers from some residents and volunteers who care for The Stray, who have raised concerns about the state the grass was left in after heavy rainfall during the championships.

