We have put together a guide on how to complete the Three Peaks, Yorkshire’s famous walk covering the Dales mountains.

The peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside are known collectively as the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

This is a circular route taking in all three mountains in one day and is 24 miles long and consists of 5,000ft of vertical ascent.

Here is a guide on how to complete the challenge.

Ingleborough, one of the three peaks in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

How to complete Yorkshire’s famous Three Peaks walk

There are various ways to take part in the walk; for the experienced walker, you can simply take out a map and compass and begin your journey, for the less experienced, you may want to complete the walk with an organised group or as part of a self-organised group.

According to the Three Peaks website, the best time of year to walk the Yorkshire Three Peaks is from springtime to late summer/early autumn to make the best of the daylight hours and this is also the safest time to go on the walk.

While the Three Peaks walk is on public right of way and on open access land which can be accessed by anyone whenever they want, the Yorkshire Dales National Park is a working landscape and majority of it is privately owned. The Countryside Code offers guidance on how you can respect, protect and enjoy the countryside.

The village of Stainforth nestled in Ribblesdale near Settle. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The historic starting point of the Yorkshire Three Peaks is Horton-in-Ribblesdale, however, you can start the walk at any point you wish along the circular path. The most popular starting point is from Ribblehead. The place you choose to start the walk will depend on how you choose to get there and where you are staying.

Most people choose to travel by car, but if you would like to reduce your impact on the environment by travelling by train or car-sharing with your friends.

The famous Settle-Carlisle Railway runs through the area and has stations at Settle, Horton-in-Ribblesdale and Ribblehead.

How do I prepare for the Yorkshire Three Peaks?

The stepping stones in the village of Stainforth nestled in Ribblesdale. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Unlike most walks, you will need to have the right kit for this as well as know where you are going by using a map and have an appropriate level of fitness to complete the 24-mile walk that has 5,000ft of vertical ascent.

You can also visit the Three Peaks website to find safety tips under the ‘Take care while you’re here’ section or visit the Adventure Smart website for some guidance on being prepared for the mountains.

What kit do I need for the Yorkshire Three Peaks?

Due to the various altitudes, walking the Three Peaks can be very challenging and there can be a huge temperature drop by the time you get to one of the summits, so you will need to be prepared.

The kit you bring with you will depend on your experience level, whether you are walking alone or in a group and the weather conditions.

Your personal kit should include:

- A comfortable rucksack (with dry bags to keep dry)

- Walking boots (make sure you have worn them a couple of times)

- Suitable walking clothes (hiking trousers, walking socks, thermal layers)

- Waterproof trousers and jacket

- Hat and gloves

- Spare warm clothes

- Food

- Water

- Map and compass

- Whistle

- First aid kit including blister plasters or any personal medication

- Sun cream or sun hat (or both)

- Torch and spare batteries

- Fully charged mobile phone (but you can also bring a portable charger just in case)

- Emergency shelter or bivi bag

- Walking poles (if you use them)

What should I do before I set off to walk the Yorkshire Three Peaks?

Make sure you fully charge your phone battery.

Check the weather forecast and local conditions; weather conditions in an upland area such as the Yorkshire Dales can change rapidly - which can turn a great experience into a very bad one. Mountains can be major undertakings and, in the winter months, night falls early.

Make sure the walk is suitable for all members of your group.

Leave your route plan including start and finish points, estimated time of return and contact details with an appropriate party.

What should I do in an emergency?

First point of call is to dial 999 and ask for the Police. Tell the Police operator you need Fell Rescue and give your details including an accurate location (grid reference if possible).

Remain on the phone unless asked to do otherwise. The police will call out the nearest Fell Rescue Team and remember that you cannot rely on there being mobile phone coverage.