The Yorkshire Post launches new value subscription package
This new offering will provide a more affordable entry point for readers who want to stay informed with trusted journalism, but don’t require the additional benefits they would receive from a premium package.
The Value Subscription Package includes:
- £6.99/month or £69/year
- Unlimited access to the website and all premium articles
- An ad-lite browsing experience
Premium members on the higher price point will receive added value with access to ad-free articles, the newspaper edition app and added value incentives, such as our current offer of one year of access to The New York Times.
By introducing this package, we’re making it easier for readers to commit to a paid subscription while ensuring they receive high-quality, in-depth coverage from the UK’s most trusted newspaper.
Commenting on the new subscription offer, Steve Chisholm, Customer Director, National World Publishing said, "We've had fantastic feedback from our readers about the value of our premium subscription packages, with our high-end app and lightning-fast premium site experience simply the best way to read our journalism online.
"We also know that for some readers, affordability can be a barrier to accessing quality news. By introducing our new value price point, we hope more readers than ever will be able to access our subscriber-exclusive journalism."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.