Workless families in Yorkshire

These are the areas of Yorkshire with the highest proportion of children in workless families

In 2018, the average percentage of children living in 'workless' families in England - where no adult in the household is working - was 10.1%

According to recently-released data from the Office for National Statistics, (ONS) this figure shoots up to 12.7% in Yorkshire and the Humber. This places the region second only to the North East in England for the highest number of children living in workless households.

Rotherham had the highest number of children living in workless households in 2018, with the figure standing at 18.9 per cent.

1. Rotherham

Following close behind was Barnsley, where 18.4% of the town's children were living in workless households.

2. Barnsley

In Doncaster, 11,000 children were in workless households last year - 17.6% of the population.

3. Doncaster

In spite of its reputation as one of the powerhouses of Yorkshire, 16.1% of children in Sheffield were recorded as being in workless households last year.

4. Sheffield

