These are the areas of Yorkshire with the highest proportion of children in workless families
In 2018, the average percentage of children living in 'workless' families in England - where no adult in the household is working - was 10.1%
According to recently-released data from the Office for National Statistics, (ONS) this figure shoots up to 12.7% in Yorkshire and the Humber. This places the region second only to the North East in England for the highest number of children living in workless households.
1. Rotherham
Rotherham had the highest number of children living in workless households in 2018, with the figure standing at 18.9 per cent.