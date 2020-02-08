Best pizzarias in Leeds.

These are the best pizza restaurants in Leeds, according to TripAdvisor

Here is a list of the best pizzarias in Leeds, according to reviews on Google.

Did your favourite make the list? These pizza restaurants are ranked out of 5 by reviewers on TripAdvisor.

Wood Fire Dine, at 34-36 Commercial Street, Rothwell, Leeds LS26 0AW, has a rating of 5 out of 5 - based on 160 reviews.

1. Wood Fire Dine

Wood Fire Dine, at 34-36 Commercial Street, Rothwell, Leeds LS26 0AW, has a rating of 5 out of 5 - based on 160 reviews.
Google
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Wood Fire Dine, at 34-36 Commercial Street, Rothwell, Leeds LS26 0AW, has a rating of 5 out of 5 - based on 160 reviews.

2. Wood Fire Dine

Wood Fire Dine, at 34-36 Commercial Street, Rothwell, Leeds LS26 0AW, has a rating of 5 out of 5 - based on 160 reviews.
Google
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Simpatico Pizza, at 16 Queens Arcade, Leeds LS1 6LF, has a rating of 5 out of 5 - based on 234 reviews.

3. Simpatico Pizza

Simpatico Pizza, at 16 Queens Arcade, Leeds LS1 6LF, has a rating of 5 out of 5 - based on 234 reviews.
Google
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
CULTO, at 97 Stainbeck Road, Leeds LS7 2PR, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 - based on 420 reviews.

4. CULTO

CULTO, at 97 Stainbeck Road, Leeds LS7 2PR, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 - based on 420 reviews.
Google
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3