Will, 12, Charlie, 13 and 13-year-old Leo had met up like they do every weekend to play together.

However, the rain put a dampener on their plans.

Will aged 12 (left) Leo aged 13 (middle) Charlie aged 13 (right) cc Salute at The White Swan

The boys decided to head to popular restaurant Salute at The White Swan in Rothwell.

Leo often goes to the restaurant with his grandma and the management recognised him.

The trio sat down and told staff they had £9 and asked politely if that would be enough for a pizza and water to share between them.

The management were so impressed with the manners of the boys that they were treated to extra pizza and fries.

Salute at The White Swan is very popular in Rothwell

Will even took the leftovers home for his baby sisters.

Salute at The White Swan's post read: "They came to salute today asking for a table of 3.

"They said they had £9 and asked if that would be ‘enough’ for a pizza and water to share.

"In exchange for their mature attitude to dining out, Salute treated them to extra fries and extra pizza.

"Will took his baby sister the left over pizza & breadsticks!

"I hope their parents see this post as they should be SO proud!"

The post has gone viral globally, with more than 25,000 shares in less than 24 hours.

Lucy-Rae Prince is Leo's mum.

She said she had been taken aback by the staggering response.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, she explained how the day had come together.

Lucy-Rae said she was "so proud" of her son and his friends.

"They were all playing out all day together on Sunday", she said.

"The boys met up for the day as they usually do on a weekend.

"It was raining all day and we were out so when they were hungry for some reason they decided to go to Salutes of all places!

"Leo goes there a lot with his grandma and the manager and owner have always been amazing, so maybe that’s why they went there.

"But how they treat the boys was just above and beyond.

"We had no idea about it until the manager called from the restaurant!

"She said ‘are you Leo's parents this is Salutes’ so we thought the worst like you do, but then she said that she wanted to tell us how amazing they’d been.

"We’re so proud of Leo and his friends for being so polite and well mannered, and for it to be recognised in such a lovely way by Salutes was just amazing for all of us."

Justine, from Salute, told the YEP staff had been "blown away" with the response to the post.

Many on social media praised the attitude of the boys and the incredible gesture from Salute.

Abby Jade Sonnenfeld said: "Lovely to see children brought up well with manners.

"Hats off to the people who raised them."

Abbey Ellen added: " Absolutely fair play to the pub.

"It’s so great to see how far kindness can go."