'Thick sludge' dumped outside homes during construction of new housing development

Doncaster Council has confirmed it has received a number of complaints from people living on Westminster Drive in Dunsville. They said that construction vehicles exiting the site off the road were leaving mud on the roads and pavements.

The scheme, situated on open space off Westminster Drive, includes a mixture of 95 detached properties, of two and two and half storeys in height containing between two and five bedrooms.

The project has already attracted controversy after a Government planning inquiry overturned a previous decision to reject the scheme and granting permission to the developer.

Westminster Drive in Dunsville

A report seen by councillors revealed that council enforcement teams visited the site three times before a wheel washing facility was installed on the site despite management telling officers that one would be implemented.

Following the third visit, a Breach of Condition Notice (BCN) was authorised on August 26 and served on the developers on September 10.

Shortly after the serving of the notice, officers said the site manager made contact stating that the required facilities had been installed on site.

A spokesman for DMBC’s planning enforcement team, said: “A number of complaints were received concerning the development off Westminster Drive, Dunsville. It was reported that mud was being deposited on the road when vehicles were exiting the site.

“Initially, a management plan had not been submitted by the developer, which outlined how such an issue would be eliminated.

“A management plan was submitted to and discharged by the planning officer shortly afterwards, which stated a wheel washing facility was to be installed on site. This would prevent any deposits on Westminster Drive.

“Complaints continued to be received regarding the same issue. Site visits were made by Highway Officers – seeking to resolve the issue raised, then jointly with Planning Investigation.