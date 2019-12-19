This is what Bradford's major new office development One City Park could look like

It's one of the biggest new developments in Bradford in a generation.

Artist's impressions of how state-of-the-art office complex One City Park could look when it is built have now been released.

A construction contract has just been awarded to developers Muse, who will begin work on the site in 2021 with an expected completion in 2023.

The building will overlook City Park, the Mirror Pool and City Hall and will offer the Grade A office space that many business leaders in Bradford say is desperately needed to attract major companies to the city.

The publicity image appears to show a co-working area on the ground floor.

One City Park will be a sustainable project that is expected to be a key driver for regeneration in conjunction with other schemes such as the Bradford Live entertainment venue, the Darley Street markets revamp and the railway station redevelopments.

It's hoped that the development will lure corporate names of the calibre of finance giants PwC, who recently opened a Bradford office, to the city centre.

Bradford Council leader Coun Susan Hinchcliffe said: "One City Park is the next step in the growth and regeneration of the whole district - it’s a game-changing city centre development, both for the local economy and environmentally.

"It will transform the commercial office market to meet the aspirations of existing and new businesses. And the sustainable design specifications are absolutely in line with the council’s commitment in January 2019 to doing its utmost to tackle the global climate emergency.

"The appointment of award-winning developer Muse to design and build One City Park is yet another firm indicator that Bradford is on the way up. Building on the success of City Park and the progress of Bradford Live, it’s a further indication that the UK’s youngest city, with its entrepreneurial spirit, is recognised by the wider business community as a place where they want to, and can, do business and that we are a council which supports them to do that."

Bradford Business Improvement District manager Jonny Noble has previously spoken about the importance of high-quality office space in attracting professional services firms and the impact they have on the wider economy.

"More Grade A offices are a no-brainer. We are seeing more of what we call 'alive after five' - a spike in evening footfall, with people eating and drinking in the city centre after work. We'd not seen that before and it is all down to the office sector."

What else is happening in Bradford city centre?

- Bradford Live - the former Odeon cinema site is being transformed into a 4,000-capacity music venue to be run by entertainment giants NEC. The construction contract will be awarded in April with building due to start in June and a projected opening date of summer 2021.

- The Bradford Markets project - this will will see old buildings on Darley Street demolished to make way for a new markets area. The opening is scheduled for spring 2022.

- City Village - a new urban village on the site of the Oastler Centre, which is to be demolished. 1,000 new homes and an independent shopping area are promised.

- Forster Square and Bradford Interchange - both city centre railway stations are to be improved with new buildings, retail units and lifts.