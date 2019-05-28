This is why an unmarked Boeing 737 was flying low over Leeds yesterday

A large passenger jet that did not belong to a commercial airline was seen circling Leeds on Bank Holiday Monday.

The plane flew low over west and north Leeds several times during the afternoon. It had blue and white paintwork but did not display the logo of an airline.

Leeds Bradford Airport have now confirmed that the aircraft was practicing approaches and landings as part of a pre-planned training exercise. It performed several 'touch and go' manoeuvres on the runway before flying circuits of Leeds.

The plane was a Boeing 737-524, registration number LY-KLJ. It is operated by private charter company Klasjet, who are based in Lithuania. The aircraft, which is one of two 737s in the Klasjet fleet, had flown in from Nice in France where it had been operating a charter, possibly connected to the Monaco Grand Prix.

It was flying at less than 2,000ft during the exercise.