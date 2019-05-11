This is why British Airways are bringing larger planes to serve Leeds Bradford Airport

A leaked flight schedule for next winter seems to show that British Airways intend to use larger aircraft on their Leeds Bradford Airport route.

The plan - although subject to change at short notice depending on fleet movements - states that Airbus A320 planes will fly the Leeds Bradford - London Heathrow route on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from late autumn 2019.

On Thursdays and Sundays the smaller A319 aircraft will operate the shuttle service.

Regular passengers on the Heathrow route claim that A320s are an occasional, though rare, sight on the Leeds Bradford flights.

British Airways flies 42 A319s on its short-haul services, but 22 of the older models are due to be taken out of operation by 2023. One of the aircraft is currently painted in retro British European Airways livery for its last flights before retirement and it landed at Leeds Bradford Airport in March.

The A319 has a capacity of 144 people, while an A320 can carry 177. British Airways have been flying from Leeds Bradford to London Heathrow since 2012...

British Airways did not respond to a request for comment.