This is why the streets of Skipton will be transformed with puppets

Skipton Puppet Festival, which returns next weekend, attracts puppeteers and audiences from across Europe. Rob Hawley went to the market town to find out more.

Skipton, the usually sedate market town and gateway to the Yorkshire Dales, is about to undergo a remarkable transformation.

Daniel and Liz Lempen who organise the biennial International Puppet Festival in Skipton.

From across Europe and beyond, an international audience will arrive at its picturesque streets and alleys, bringing with them all manner of strange theatrical props and manikins. For next week, Skipton becomes world capital of puppetry.

Once again the town is hosting its biennial puppet festival and tickets have been selling fast. Hotels and B&Bs book up in no time when the puppetry world descends on Skipton, and it’s not hard to see why.

The festival, now in its eighth incarnation, is very far from the rather contrived events which some local authorities use to bring in the crowds. For Skipton Puppet Festival is quirky, homespun, authentic and full of seldom seen delights.

It has been organised all these years by Daniel and Liz Lempen, owners of Skipton’s Lempen Puppet Theatre and avowed proselytisers in the cause of puppetry.

“The festival is a labour of love for us,” Liz explains. “It has a lot of heart. Puppeteers from all over Europe and beyond come, so it’s a fantastic meeting place where we can learn from one another. It brings together young and old, traditionalist and avant garde, in one marvellous weekend.

"All the different strands of puppetry, from Punch and Judy right through to the contemporary, cutting edge acts, are represented. And as probably half the acts are free to view around the canal basin area, we see the best of the puppetry world in a truly inclusive, international event.”

Acts from across Europe are certainly prominent in the line-up. Many of them will turn up in rather ramshackle, yet intriguingly decorated, vans, having driven all the way from places like the Netherlands, Germany and Greece.

They’ll make a beeline for the festival hub down at Skipton’s canal side, where marquees will host some of the bigger acts, while tiny booths contain intimate, sometimes one-to-one puppet shows.

“Skipton doesn’t have a full-sized theatre,” Daniel points out, “so we’ve had to be inventive over the years, putting up our own tents and marquees. But that fits well with Skipton. Its small and homely and outdoor shows work well here. They maybe wouldn’t have quite that impact in a big theatre in a big city.”

Liz nods in agreement. “Skipton wasn’t a place massively associated with the arts,” she recalls. “It’s a market town with a strong sporting tradition. But the character of the town, the nooks and ginnels, the pubs, the marketplace and castle, all these things mean that on a bright autumn day with thousands of visitors, the puppet shows fit in so well. So the festival has become a big thing in a small town. Local people love it – they regard it as their festival.”

Among eagerly anticipated acts heading to this pocket of North Yorkshire from overseas are Eh Man He, the Spanish puppeteers who fuse puppetry with mime, dance and acting, and Theatre van de Droom from the Netherlands, whose commedia dell’arte suits evoke the street theatre of the middle ages. Meanwhile, the tiny ballerina brought to life by the Cie La Salamandre puppeteers of France promises to bring a little touch of magic.

But how is it that a hand-held puppet, often with an inscrutable expression on its face, can evoke such empathy and such a personal connection with people? For there is little doubt that audiences respond to the puppets in a sometimes profoundly moving way.

“The brain responds to the movements of puppets, just as it interprets human gestures,” suggests Liz. “So when you see something moving as if it were alive, your brain is energised. A person is created in the mind of the audience. It could be a positive reaction, or a curious one, or even a timid one – some people even find puppets a little frightening.

"But whatever it is, disbelief is put to one side. We start to read the gestures of the puppet. In fact, it’s sometimes easier to make sense of our lives through abstract things like puppets. So much better than obvious, straightforward human acting. Often, at the end of a brilliant piece of mime by a skilled puppeteer, audience members will claim that the puppet was actually talking!”

Puppets certainly transport the observer to another place, where the rules are different, where illusion and spectacle reign but where eternal truths can be presented.

It’s unsurprising that this worldwide art form has such a rich history: puppets and puppet-makers were popular in ancient Egypt, in classical Greece where Xenophon, Herodotus and other writers mention their craft, and even in China and Japan where shadow plays have long been used to delight and amaze.

Perhaps something in our nature loves to have our reality distorted and our imagination tweaked. Here in England the famed seaside Punch and Judy shows, a descendant of the Italian marionette Pulcinella who was first brought to wider notice in Samuel Pepys’ diary, has represented our own contribution to what has always been a global art form.

Daniel and Liz are a mine of information about the lore and history of the craft which first brought them together. They met in 1988 at a puppetry summer school in Grassington in the Yorkshire Dales.

Liz had a fine art degree but had veered into puppetry and acquired its basics through trial and error; Daniel was from Switzerland and had taken up puppets when the local tourist board in his hometown ski resort asked him to come up with something for the kids. He was touring Scotland by the age of 19, along with his own improvised puppet theatre.

The pair married, settled in Skipton and in between touring with their own puppet company, took on the task of running the festival. They’ve never looked back.

The part of the festival which requires the most input is the grand Puppet Parade, which takes place next Sunday. Setting off from Ermysted’s Grammar School and snaking down a packed High Street, the parade will be a visual and musical experience to behold.

Onlookers will get to see the giant insects (this year’s theme is the insect world) held aloft by armies of marchers, swooping down on unsuspecting passersby.

The parade culminates at the canal-side site and rounds off the festival. It’s a great finale to an event that has gained international recognition. One puppeteer from Bulgaria, mulling over the acts at a previous festival, said to Daniel: “You normally have to go to New York and book a Broadway show to see stuff like that!” While a Hungarian puppeteer enthused: “I’ve done hundreds of festivals in the last ten years and I have to say that Skipton is one of the best in the world.”

Daniel and Liz modestly acknowledge the plaudits. “The festival obviously relies on backing from Skipton Bid and Arts Council funds,” says Liz, “but on the ground it’s kept going by an army of volunteers and enthusiasts, people who really believe in the ethos of the thing.

"Having become such an important part of the town’s calendar, the festival gets the sort of love and goodwill that money could never buy. After all, much of this is free theatre for the people. We provide a great day out on any budget. So we get lots of loyalty and have really happy audiences.”

Skipton Puppet Festival runs from October 4 to 6. Details at www.skiptonpuppetfestival.co.uk