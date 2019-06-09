Thousands take part in the fourth World Triathlon in Leeds

Crowds lined the streets to cheer on the many more thousands of participants that took part in the World Triathlon in Leeds today.

After a swim at Roundhay Park and a cycle around the Yorkshire countryside, the triathletes then ran from Roundhay into the city centre for a blue carpet finish in Millennium Square.

The medals at the end of Leeds Triathlon.

It is the fourth time that the event has been staged in Leeds and has grown in popularity - largely down to local heroes and brothers, Alistair and Jonny Brownlee who are set to be taking part in the elite competition later this afternoon.

They captured the nation's hearts when they became the first brothers together on an Olympic podium in the same event at the 2012 Olympics and then again in 2016 when Alistair helped his brother Jonny over the line and gave up his race win at the World Triathlon in Mexico.

However, it was the turn of many club runners, novices, seasoned triathletes and semi pros in the morning start waves - with some travelling from far and wide to take part.

Jane Oughton, aged 60, from West Park did the standard distance event for the fourth year running and completed it this year in her best time yet.

She said: "The training is great fun, you can go out with friends. I got there this morning and from racking the bike you bump into other people that you swim or run with from other clubs and it is fantastic.

"The lake at Roundhay was fantastic this morning in the sun and when I was coming up The Headrow I thought sometimes I come up here with my shopping bags and today I am in a tri-suit, in a race and people are shouting my name or Leeds Bradford tri club and that spurs you on. I am now 60 and I am doing it and I got my best time today."

In addition to participants and their family and friends a lot of people came to support the event.

David Talbot, 70, from Wakefield came over as his nephew, former Ironman professional Dion Harrison, is now part of the event team.

Mr Talbot said: "It is a really good atmosphere and Leeds is becoming a UK, if not world centre, for triathlon training and that is absolutely fantastic. What the Brownlee brothers have done for the sport is just wonderful and now there is huge coverage.

"Triathlon involves everybody at every level and it is doing people good. People are in their 80s, doing it and enjoying it and that is the main thing."