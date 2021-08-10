Three children hurt and man fighting for life after BMW crashes into parked cars in Bradford

A serious crash has left three children hurt and one man in hospital with life-changing injuries, police in Bradford have said.

By Susie Beever
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 1:01 pm

The crash happened near Bowling Park yesterday (Aug 9), when a black BMW hit two parked cars at the side of the road at around 5.30pm.

A male driver and three children were inside the car and all were taken to hospital for treatment, West Yorkshire Police said.

The driver, a 31-year-old, has suffered potentially life-changing injuries and is in a serious condition in hospital.

Lister Avenue, Bradford, where a crash resulted in a man and three children being injured

The three youngsters meanwhile were also hurt, although their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses who were present at the time of the crash, witnessed the vehicle driving prior or anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage that may assist with enquiries.

The crash happened at Lister Avenue near to the junction with Bowling Hall Road, the force said.

