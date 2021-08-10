The crash happened near Bowling Park yesterday (Aug 9), when a black BMW hit two parked cars at the side of the road at around 5.30pm.

A male driver and three children were inside the car and all were taken to hospital for treatment, West Yorkshire Police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver, a 31-year-old, has suffered potentially life-changing injuries and is in a serious condition in hospital.

Lister Avenue, Bradford, where a crash resulted in a man and three children being injured

The three youngsters meanwhile were also hurt, although their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses who were present at the time of the crash, witnessed the vehicle driving prior or anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage that may assist with enquiries.