TikTok video of horse galloping across Yorkshire field to reunite with owner after Covid isolation goes viral

The moving video sees a majestic white horse galloping at speed across a field towards her owner Leanne Tyreman-Guest, who had previously been isolating with Covid.

In the clip, which is set to the theme tune from The Adventures of Black Beauty, the animal is cantering in the Huddersfield field alongside another horse, with the town's Castle Hill and Emley Moor Mast visible in the background.

When the horse spots Leanne waiting at a fence, she suddenly swerves to the right and begins galloping towards her.

Leanne said she'd never seen her horse gallop so fast before [Image credit: @leannetyreman_guest via TikTok]

Reaching the fence, the excited horse and owner are finally reunited after ten enforced days apart due to Covid isolation.

The video - posted on TikTok account @leannetyreman_guest - is overlaid with the words “when she’s not seen you for 10 days because of stupid Covid! Just love my girl”.

By noon on Friday (January 4), the clip had racked up 94,300 likes and 3184 comments on the video sharing platform.

In the comments section, Leanne said she had never seen her horse gallop so fast before - admitting that the emotional experience made her cry.

“She’s sooo loving and faithful,” she added.