Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games: When does it start and where can I watch it?

The flame lighting at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic torch relay. (Pic credit: Carl Court / 2021 Getty Images)

With 10,000 competitors having represented Team GB, 40 from Yorkshire, in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics across 25 sports, the games drew to a close on August 8.

Team GB managed to collect 22 gold medals, 21 silver and 22 bronze, Great Britain came in fourth place behind the USA, China and Japan.

We are about to do it all over again for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

When will the event start?

The Paralympic Games will begin today (August 24) at 12pm (UK time) and can be viewed either on Channel 4, More 4 or All 4.

The sporting events will start tomorrow (August 25).

What will the Paralympics: Opening Ceremony Live include?

While it is not clear yet what will be featured in the show, it will be presented by British wheelchair basketball player, Ade Adepitan, who was part of the British team that played at the 2004 Summer Paralympics, where he earned a bronze medal.

The show will begin at 11am, an hour before the Opening Ceremony begins, and will be held at the Japan National Stadium, also known as Olympic Stadium, as it did for the Olympic Games.

Who will be at the Opening Ceremony?

A group of six refugee and asylee Paralympic athletes, called the Refugee Paralympic Team, who represent millions of refugees all over the world, will be the first to enter in the parade of nations.

The event itself will be hosted by a variety of presenters including Ade Adepitan, who will introduce the highlights show Today In Tokyo, disability advocate Sophie Morgan, former Royal Marine Commando and Strictly Come Dancing star, JJ Chalmers and former professional rugby player, Ed Jackson.