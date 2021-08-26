Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games: Who is Leeds-born parasport athlete Kadeena Cox?

Kadeena Cox celebrating her win at the Rio 2016 Summer Paralympic Games. (Pic credit: Andrew Matthews / PA)

Early years

Born in Leeds to Jamaican parents, Cox attended Wetherby High School before studying physiotherapy at Manchester Metropolitan University.

She was a sprinter from a young age and in 2015 she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), a lifelong condition that affects the brain and spinal cord. Its symptoms can affect a person’s vision, arm and leg movements and balance.

After deciding to enter para athletics, she won gold in her first international competition - the T37 100m event at the IPC Athletics World Championships.

Accomplishments

Cox was reclassified to the T38 category and she went on to win bronze in the 100m at the 2016 IPC Athletics European Championships.

As well as being a professional sprinter, Cox also represents GB as a cyclist and began cycling professionally in June 2015, when she travelled to her first major tournament in Italy.

Her first success in cycling was at the British Cycling National Track Championships, where she went on to win the first British title of her career in the C1-5 500m time-trial.

The 30-year-old’s other achievements were at Rio 2016 Summer Paralympic Games, where she won three medals in athletics: gold in the T38 400m, silver in the 4x100m and bronze in the 100m. A year later she claimed a further three medals at the World Championships in London with 400m gold, 100m silver, and 200m bronze.

Media appearances

The parasport athlete has appeared on various TV shows including Celebrity Robot Wars 2016, winning in that episode, The Jump in 2017, The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off in 2018 and Celebrity Gogglebox in 2021 alongside Adam Gemili.

Where to watch Kadeena compete?

You can watch her in action on Channel 4, More 4 or All 4 on August 27 at 6:29am (UK time).