Ed Clancy.

The 36-year-old professional track and road bicycle racer will be competing in the men’s pursuit heat four race at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on August 3 at 8:43am (UK time).

Youth cycling sessions with Ed

Ed is a co-founder of Clancy Briggs Cycling Academy, which teaches cycling to young children, bringing back the tradition of introducing children to the active sport.

It offers a group atmosphere which boosts learning and development. Having been an avid cyclist from a young age himself, Ed provides his own expertise in the sport and actively rides with the children.

Olympic fame

Ed has won gold medals for three consecutive Olympic games; the 2008, 2012 and 2016.

In the 2012 Summer Olympics, he also competed in the Omnium, winning the bronze medal.

Other international titles

Ed has won two silver medals in the individual pursuit events at the 2005 UCI Track World Cup, four gold medals in the team pursuits at the 2007 UCI Track World Cup, two gold medals at the 2008 UCI Track World Cup and came first at the 2012 and 2018 UCI Track World Championships.