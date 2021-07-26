The 22-year-old diver, from Huddersfield will be competing in her second Summer Olympics since 2016. She will be partnered with Eden Cheng at 7am for the competition.
Where did it all start?
Lois was just 15 years old when she made her first senior international appearance at the 2015 European Championships where she won a gold medal.
Just a year later, she qualified for the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics where she was partnered with Tonia Crouch, preparing her for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this year.
List of achievements
Since the 2016 Olympics, she has gone on to win numerous medals including silver in mixed 10m platform synchro at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships, and gold in the women’s synchronised 10m platform at the 2018 European Aquatics Championships with Eden Cheng.
Diving head-first to the Olympics
Toulson and Cheng won silver medals again in the synchronised 10m platform at the 2021 FINA Diving World Cup held in Japan and consequently qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Two weeks later, they went on to win silver again at the European Championships.
Where can you watch the game?
You can view the game live on BBC One and Eurosport.