Tom Jones announces gig in Yorkshire - here's how to get tickets

Music legend Tom Jones will be performing at Hull College Craven Park for the first time this summer.

The concert on June 13 - days after the star's 80th birthday - will be a celebration of a music career that spans more than five decades.

Tom Jones performing at Alnwick Castle Picture: Jane Coltman

Sir Tom has a career that has seen him sell in excess of 100 million records, including 36 Top 40 hits in the UK.

He is one of the few musical artists whose profession began at the dawn of modern popular music in the mid 1960s and continues to have a vital recording and performing career to this day.

He has received a string of prestigious music awards, including two Brit Awards: Best British Male in 2000 and the Outstanding Contribution to Music award in 2003.

Hull KR CEO Mike Smith said “Hull Kingston Rovers are thrilled to welcome Tom Jones to Hull College Craven Park for the first time.

"We are delighted to be hosting such a prestigious name in the music industry and we are expecting huge support from the city and beyond.

"The concert further establishes our growing reputation as a staging venue and it promises to be a special occasion not only for us, but the city of Hull and the East Yorkshire region itself.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday January 31 at 9am.

Tickets are available priced from £39.50 + booking fee

Visit www.tomjones.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.lhgtickets.com, www.hullkr.co.uk