Tony Harrison, naval officer

Chief Petty Officer Tony Harrison, who has died at 78, was a former commanding officer of Scarborough Sea Cadets.

He had joined the training ship Scarborough in 1974 after leaving the Royal Navy following 12 years’ service.

Shortly before his retirement in 2009, he was recognised for his contribution to the organisation with an MBE in the New Year Honours list.

“He helped so many of the town’s youth through his guidance and example,” said Sub-Lieutenant Gareth Davies, of the North and East Yorkshire district and the eastern area Sea Cadet organisation. “He taught everyone high standards, personal discipline and important skills that they all took into adult life.”