Tour de Yorkshire 2019: all the timings for the Barnsely to Bedale stage

Stage 2 of the Tour de Yorkshire 2019 begins in Barnsley and will reach its close in Bedale, with both the men and women taking part in the second day of racing.

The women's race kicks off first at 9.05am, followed later by the men at 2.45pm, to cover a distance of 132km (82 miles).

The fifth edition of the now annual race will see riders race their way through 150 villages, towns and cities across Yorkshire, between Thursday 2 and Sunday 5 May.

The men's race will cover a distance of 617.5km (384 miles) over four stages, while the women's race cover 264km (164 miles) over two stages.

Stage 2 - Barnsley to Bedale

The riders will head in a north-easterly direction towards Pontefract, where they will reach the first intermediate sprint of the race (women at 9.45am/men at 3.21pm).

The route then skirts around Leeds before heading to the village of Leathley (10.55am / 4.22pm), and later arriving at the Côte de Lindley (10.58am / 4.25pm) for the first of five new climbs on this year's route.

The peloton will reach Harrogate next (11.07am / 4.32pm), with the second intermediate sprint taking place along Parliament Street (11.21 / 4.45pm).

The route then continues north through Ripon (11.54am / 5.13pm), before heading into Bedale for a sprint finish (12.33pm / 5.47pm).

Key timings

If you are planning to head out and watch stage 2 of the race, here is a breakdown of all the key timings you need to know:

- 9.05am - Opening of the women's stage at Barnsley Town Hall

- 9.35am - Nostell Priory

- 9.45am - Pontefract - the first intermediate sprint

- 10.11am - Garforth

- 10.23am - Scholes

- 10.58am - Côte de Lindley - first climb

- 11.07am - Harrogate

- 11.21am - Parliament Street - second intermediate sprint

- 11.54am - Ripon

- 12.33pm - Beadle - women's finish

- 2.45pm - Barnsley Town Hall - men's race start

- 3.12pm - Nostell Priory

- 3.21pm - Pontefract - first intermediate sprint

- 3.45pm - Garforth

- 3.53pm - Scholes

- 4.25pm - Côte de Lindley - first climb

- 4.32pm - Harrogate

- 4.45pm - Parliament Street - second intermediate sprint

- 5.13pm - Ripon

- 5.47pm - Beadle - men's finish