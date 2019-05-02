Tour de Yorkshire 2019: all the timings for the Bridlington to Scarborough stage

Stage 3 of the Tour de Yorkshire 2019 begins along the Yorkshire Coast in Bridlington and will reach its close in Scarborough, where the winner of the women's race will be crowned.

The final stage of the women's race kicks off at 9.05am, followed by the men at 2.45pm, for a distance of 132km (82 miles).

The fifth edition of the now annual race will see riders race their way through 150 villages, towns and cities across Yorkshire, between Thursday 2 and Sunday 5 May.

The men's race will cover a distance of 617.5km (384 miles) over four stages, while the women's race cover 264km (164 miles) over two stages.

Stage 3 - Bridlington to Scarborough

From Bridlington, the race then heads into the North York Moors National Park where riders will tackle the Côte de Silpho, before an intermediate sprint just after Harwood Dale (10.31am / 15.44pm).

Continuing north, the route than begins an undulating 52km loop just after Fylingdales (10.46am / 3.57pm), and will then pass through Robin Hood's Bay (10.48am / 3.59pm) and onto the Côte de Hooks House Farm climb (10.51am / 4.02pm).

Whitby is the next stop of the route, with riders tackling a second intermediate sprint in front of Whitby Abbey (11.01am / 4.10pm) before entering the town centre.

Beautiful coastal views will be enjoyed along the approach to Sandsend (11.11am / 4.18pm), ahead of the climb up Côte de Lythe Bank (11.14am / 4.21pm).

The riders then head inland up the Côtes de Grosmont (11.45am / 4.47pm) and Ugglebarnby (11.56am / 4.56pm), onto a descent into Scarbrough (12.34pm / 5.28pm) along the South Bay, around the castle walls and finally to the finish along the North Bay.

This marks the end of the women's race, with the winner crowned in Scarborough after two tough stages.

Key timings

- 9.05am - Bridlington - start of the second and final stage of the women's race

- 10.20am - Côte de Silpho

- 10.31am - Harewood Dale - first intermediate sprint

- 10.51am - Hooks House Farm

- 11.01am - Whitby Abbey - second intermediate sprint

- 11.14am - Côtes de Lythe Bank

- 11.45am - Côte de Grosmont

- 11.56am - Côte de Ugglebarnby

- 12.34pm - Scarborough - end of the women's race

- 2.45pm - Bridlington - start of the men's race

- 3.34pm - Côte de Silpho

- 3.44pm - Harewood Dale - first intermediate sprint

- 3.59pm - Robin Hood’s Bay

- 4.02pm - Côte de Hooks House Farm

- 4.10pm - Whitby Abbey - second intermediate sprint

- 4.21pm - Côte de Lythe Bank

- 4.47pm - Côte de Grosmont

- 4.56pm - Côte de Ugglebarnby

- 5.28pm - Scarborough - end of the men's race