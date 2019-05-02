Tour de Yorkshire 2019: all the timings for the Halifax to Leeds stage

The fourth and final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire 2019 kicks off in Halifax and reaches its close along The Headrow in Leeds, where the winner of the men's race be crowned.

Stage 4 will cover a distance of 175km (108.7 miles) and includes more inclines than any of the previous three days.

Stage 4 - Halifax to Leeds

Beginning at The Piece Hall in Halifax at 12.35pm, the riders will head into Brontë Country and up Haworth's cobbled Main Street (1.10pm), which is one of the most iconic locations from past years.

The route then heads up the Côte de Goose Eye (1.20pm) for the first big climb of the day, before crossing into Craven and up the Côte de Barden Moor (1.46pm) for the next classified climb.

Riders then head into the Yorkshire Dales National Park for the first intermediate sprint in the shadow of Kilnsey Crag (2.13pm), before hitting the Côte de Park Rash (2.26pm).

A descent into Middleham follows (2.53pm), with the peloton continuing on to Masham (3.15pm) ahead of the Côte de Greenhow Hill (3.55pm) and the final categorised climb at Otley Chevin (4.34pm).

The race then heads towards Leeds, taking in one last intermediate sprint in Tinshill (4.46pm), before reaching the city centre for the stage finish along The Headrow (5.03pm).

Key timings

- 12.35pm - The Piece Hall in Halifax

- 1.10pm - Haworth Main Street

- 1.20pm - Côte de Goose Eye - first climb

- 1.35pm - Skipton

- 1.46pm - Côte de Barden Moor - second climb

- 2.13pm - Kilnsey Crag - first intermediate sprint

- 2.26pm - Côte de Park Rash - third climb

- 3.15pm - Masham

- 3.55pm - Côte de Greenhow Hill - fourth climb

- 4.05pm - Nidderdale

- 4.34pm - Otley Chevin - fifth climb

- 4.53pm - Cookridge

- 4.46pm - Tinshill - second intermediate sprint

- 5.03pm - The Headrow - finish