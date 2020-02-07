Tracy Brabin to auction off 'shouldergate' dress for charity

Have your say

Days after an off-the-shoulder dress sparked debate, its wearer Tracy Brabin has announced she is auctioning it off for charity.

The Batley & Spen MP was called a "tart" and "inappropriate" after wearing the black dress in the House of Commons on Monday evening.

Ms Brabin defended her attire after being attacked by trolls on Twitter, retorting: "Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder..."

The tweet has since gone viral, being shared thousands of times across the social media platform.

Following the scrutiny, the dress in question has since sold out on online fashion website ASOS.

The Labour MP has now announced she is auctioning off the dress she wore, raising money for Girlguiding UK.

The listing for MP Tracy Brabin's dress on eBay

A listing for the dress on eBay read: "Black dress worn by Tracy Brabin MP in 'shouldergate' as widely covered across the media," the listing read.

"This is an ASOS dress which has been flying off the shelves as a result of the coverage - and is now sold out!

"All money raised will go to Girlguiding UK to support their work helping girls build confidence and self-esteem, in the hope that they grow up to be leaders."

Bids on the dress had reached £1,700 at time of writing.