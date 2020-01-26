Traders not consulted over 'unnecessary' big telly in Hull's indoor market

Traders are annoyed that they have not been consulted over install a “big screen” in the indoor market in Hull.

Hull Council wants to put up four screens in Trinity Market to effectively create a single display along with 20 audio speakers for events, media launches and to broadcast major sporting events.

Plan showing where the new 'big screen' will be in Trinity Market

However traders in the market, which has developed into a popular foodie haven since a £1.6 million upgrade by its council owners, say people can go to Wetherspoons for that.

One said: “It is completely unnecessary. These tellies are expensive.

“If there is money to spend it would be much better spent on putting in cash machines and improving the signage on the main entrances.”

Another said: “We have worked hard to make it an artisan market - this is reverting back to when it was Rumours (nightclub).

“It is ridiculous not consulting with traders. It’s us who will have to put up with it not the council.”

The proposals have revived memories of Hull's controversial six-ton Big Screen, bought in 2004 for £675,000 by the Labour council.

The original deal was signed off by just two Labour councillors without cross-party discussion in a move that sparked a political storm.

The massive telly, which dominated Queen Victoria Square, was finally taken down in 2010.

The council’s conservation officer has also advised against using the screens in the indoor market to broadcast daytime TV or commercial radio saying it would have a “major detrimental impact” on the atmosphere.

A letter on the council's planning portal said: “Having spoken to the applicant the proposed TV screens and speakers are intended to be used for events, media launches, and to broadcast major sporting events.

"The proposal is not (and should not) (sic) to use the equipment to broadcast daytime TV or commercial radio (this would have a major detrimental impact on the atmosphere of the Market Hall and conservation area)."

The council needs listed building consent to install the screens, as the Edwardian Hall is a Grade II-listed building.