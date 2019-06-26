Trauma patient who broke his neck cycling just three years ago returns to saddle

A trauma patient who sustained horrific injuries in a cycling crash has returned to the bike for an event

Simon Lewis was involved in a devastating car accident that left him life changing injuries including a broken neck, back, right wrist and smashed right leg while out cycling on Pennypot Lane in Harrogate.

Simon Lewis

Simon was hit by a car at 60mph, resulting in him being rushed to hospital and being admitted to the Leeds Major Trauma Centre.

After several weeks on the ward and numerous rounds of surgery, Simon was finally able to return home to start the long journey of rehabilitation after the support of staff at Leeds Teaching Hospitals who worked tirelessly to save his life.

Simon has been a long term supporter of the hospital charity, Leeds Cares, and an advocate for the support they give to trauma patients like him.

This year however he’ll be going the extra mile by getting back into the saddle again to take part in the Official Sportive of the 2019 UCI Road World Championships.

-> World Championships come to Leeds

The international cycling event is coming to Yorkshire in September for the first time in more than thirty years.

Simon will be taking on 150km of gruelling hills in the long route of the amateur event on Sunday 22nd.

Simon said: “As soon as I found out Leeds Cares was the official fundraising partner of the championships, I knew I had to take part.

"The charity does some amazing things to support the Leeds Hospitals and my experience as a patient here made it all the more important for me to take part.

"I can still feel my injuries when I’m out cycling - and particularly when I’m training for something like this - but it’s a reminder that I’m lucky to be here and that you have to take each day as it comes”.

Simon got the chance to meet one of his cycling heroes, former world champion Lizzie Deignan when she visited Leeds General Infirmary last week in her role as ambassador for Leeds Cares.