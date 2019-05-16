Tribute after popular and well-known former Doncaster pub landlady dies

A popular and well known former Doncaster pub landlady has died.

Audrey Edge, who was in charge at The Ship Inn in Newington for many years, died earlier this month at the age of 84.

Mrs Edge, nee Tomlinson, was also familiar to many in the area as booking agent for Bawtry New Hall.

She died at Rock House Residential Care Home on May 7.

Formerly of Bawtry, an obituary described her as the dearly loved wife of Graham Edge, and beloved sister of Helen and the late John and Brenda.

It added: “A loving auntie and great auntie and great, great auntie who will be sadly missed.”

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, 29 May at St Nicholas Church, Bawtry at 12.30pm followed by cremation at Rose Hill Crematorium at 1.40pm.