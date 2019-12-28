Tributes paid to 'hugely respected' former Lord Mayor of Bradford Barry Thorne

Have your say

Tributes have been paid to the former Lord Mayor of Bradford, Barry Thorne, who has died following an illness.

Barry represented the Keighley West ward of Bradford Council from 1973 until 1976 and again from 1978 until 2004.

He had also been Labour Group Whip and Deputy Group Leader and served as Lord Mayor from 1992 to 1993.

Deputy leader of Bradford Council, Cllr Imran Khan, said: “I have been saddened by the news of Barry Thorne’s passing.

“Barry was a dedicated councillor, having represented the Keighley West ward for 30 years and serving as Lord Mayor of Bradford in 1992 to 93.

“His legacy includes overseeing the renovation of the Alhambra Theatre and the development of new swimming pools for Keighley.

“Barry was a champion of race, disability, and sexual equality, and had recently been working for Bradford Disability Sports and Leisure, which shows his continued commitment to disability rights.

“Barry was hugely respected and will be missed. We send our condolences to his family and friends.”