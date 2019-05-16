Tributes paid to tragic M62 crash victim who battled 'life-limiting conditions'

A lecturer at the University of York who worked with the victim of a terrible M62 crash has described him as an inspiration to 'generations of students.'

Chris Edmonson, 31, sadly died after a crash between the VW Transporter van he was travelling in crashed with a lorry on the M62.

The incident happened on Monday, May 13 at around 7.40am on the westbound carriageway between junctions 23 and 22.

Mr Edmonson was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary but died of his injuries in hospital.

Ed Robson, Lecturer in Social Work at the University of York, worked with Mr Edmonson who was a member of the university's Service User and Carer Participation Group (SUPA) for several years.

He said: “Chris was an inspiration to both staff and generations of students, as someone who, despite life-limiting conditions and serious physical impairments, lived a full and active life.

“In his classes he promoted the voice of service users and, in particular, challenged students to support the rights of disabled people to live as equal members of the community."

On the university's website Mr Edmonson explained he was born with a neuromuscular condition which affected his mobility, health and had caused social segregation.

He had worked with SUPA to share his experiences of social services with social workers and those training to work in social care .

Mr Edmonson had been living independently for seven years having left home to study accountancy at Northumbria University.

Mr Robson added: “What I will most remember about Chris is his keen intelligence, sparkling sense of humour and strength of character: a man who - despite having what for many would be insurmountable barriers to independence - studied to degree level, lived independently and worked full-time in a job where he worked ceaselessly to promote the rights and opportunities of disabled people in York.

“Everyone in the Department and the Service User and Carer Group sends their sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”