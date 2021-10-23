Ellie Hunt, nine, and Oscar Hunt, five, who were pupils at Rockingham Junior and Infant School in Wingfield, died on August 24 following the incident.Their mother Shirley Anne Hunt, 44, also died in the collision on the A64 near Flaxton in North Yorkshire.

The children’s father and six-year-old brother survived the crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Rockingham Junior and Infant School, and Willow Tree Academy Trust said that the school community had been in “shock”, and paid tribute to the “kind” youngsters.

The A64 in Flaxton

“Over the intervening weeks our whole school community has been in shock and devastated by the tragic deaths of the children and their lovely mum,” the statement said.

“Ellie and Oscar’s friends and teachers will miss them greatly, Ellie was a selfless, generous young girl who was a wonderful pupil and friend. She was passionate about her learning, especially for PE, and she was always willing to help her teachers and peers.

“Ellie will always be remembered for being a kind, considerate and enthusiastic pupil. Oscar was an absolute treasure, always smiling and a friend to all.

“He was a wonderful role model and was nominated as ‘Boy of the Year’ for his kindness, resilience and always doing his best in everything.

“Thankfully, Brooklyn and his dad, Craig, are recovering from their physical injuries but we will know that they will need every support we can offer in the coming months.

“We are working with our colleagues at Rotherham Council, South Yorkshire Police and other agencies to ensure that the best possible specialist support is provided to the family and to our children and staff, who we know are absolutely heartbroken by this terrible tragedy.

“Our thoughts and love are with the wider Hunt family and friends too, and with all those who knew, loved or taught the children.

“In the days to come we will find ways to celebrate the lives of these beautiful children and their mum and give everyone the opportunity to show their love and pay their respects.