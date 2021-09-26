Tributes pour in for 'simply irreplaceable' Yorkshire mother who died suddenly aged 29

Kirsty Perkins died aged just 29

Kirsty Perkins, of Mirfield, who leaves a husband Shaun and a two-year-old son Casey, was described as “simply irreplaceable.”

She worked at Brighouse-based Faith PR for seven years and was the agency’s social and digital lead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founder and managing director Stefanie Hopkins described Kirsty as a “much-loved, talented, loyal and valued member of Faith PR who made an impression from day one when she joined as an intern in 2014".

Stefanie said Kirsty quickly grew to become an important member of the team who forged a unique role for herself, taking the lead on the social media and digital side of the business.

“We have been inundated with condolences and messages from Kirsty’s clients, colleagues, friends and contacts – some of whom worked with her seven years ago, which is testament to the impression she made on people.

“As a team, we are struggling to comprehend that she has gone. Kirsty was beautiful with a brilliant sense of humour. Kirsty is simply irreplaceable and we will miss her so very much but her legacy at Faith will always live on. Our thoughts and love go out to her family.”

Account director Tom Coates described Kirsty as a pillar of strength and reassurance and said: “In my two spells working with Kirsty, I learned an absolutely incomprehensible amount from her. Her knowledge and toughness were incredible and humbling to behold.

“She has vocally championed junior members of staff, including those with us now, and has been a brilliant mentor to so many.”

Faith’s office manager Nicole Jowett worked with Kirsty from her first day as an apprentice in 2015. “I didn't have a clue what I was doing,” said Nicole. “But I have Kirsty to thank for a big part of where I am today and a lot of what I've learned is down to her.

“I knew I could always rely on her to give me honest advice, to help me when something wasn't working. She'd always try her best to help, even if she was busy herself.

“I can only hope that she knew how much we loved her.”