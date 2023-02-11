There are a few collection points in Yorkshire for people who would like to make a donation of clothes and items for victims of the Turkey Syria earthquake.

A severe earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale hit the Gaziantep region of south-east Turkey and the north-west region of Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023. A second major earthquake took place in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, 80 miles north of Gaziantep.

The earthquake has affected 17 million people, many of them in urgent need of shelter, food and healthcare, whilst 24,000 people have died and many thousands are injured in Turkey and Syria and rising. There were no warning signs or preparations for this deadly earthquake and thousands of buildings were destroyed in the earthquake.

The UK government has responded to the crisis to offer humanitarian support for victims of the earthquake. The government is working closely with the UN to coordinate the emergency response in Syria. Its support includes sending a team of 77 search and rescue experts with specialist equipment and four rescue dogs to Turkey, deploying a British team of emergency medics to Turkey, and offering a team of medics with surgical capability and equipment, providing additional life-saving items to Turkey and Syria, including thousands of tents and blankets to help people keep sheltered and warm in freezing conditions and offering an additional £880,000 to the White Helmets to support their major search and rescue operation in north-west Syria.

A man holds debris in front of destroyed buildings during the Turkey Syria earthquake. (Photo by Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images)

Where can I make a donation in Yorkshire for victims of the Turkey Syria earthquake?

Rafters Of Driffield

Owners of Rafters Grocers in Driffield are appealing for new and unused donations of blankets, pillows, clothes, baby clothes, tents, sleeping bags, winter coats and boots, dry food, sanitation and hygiene products.

Drop off point: 60 Middle St S, Driffield YO25 6PH.

York Mosque

York Mosque is appealing for money donations in a fundraising effort to support the victims of the earthquake.

£50 can provide a family in an emergency with food, £80 can provide a cash grant for a family to purchase essentials in an emergency and £168 can offer two families with shelter in an emergency.

Mums United Charitable Bank, Sheffield

Mums United is raising money to ensure vital provisions are given to families during the earthquake disaster.

You can donate on behalf of Mums United by transferring money to their bank account. Reference number: EARTHQ. Account number: 13714179. Sort code: 20-76-92.

Let Us Smile, Bradford

The charity is working very closely with the ground teams in Turkey and Syria following the earthquake and is looking to provide essential needs there.

Allocated vehicles with voluntary drivers and relief workers will be travelling out to deliver items and it is looking for donations, big or small, from the public.

To donate, the account number is 34521821, sort code is 05-03-38 and the reference number is ‘Quake’.

Mirage Cocktail Bar & Bistro, Beverley

Mirage is hosting a fundraising event on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 12pm where there will be food, live music and a fundraising raffle.

The address is: 8 Wednesday Market, Beverley HU17 0DG.

Ares Cafe Bar, Hull

Ares Cafe Bar on Holderness Road is working as a drop off point for the East Yorkshire to East Turkey Earthquake Campaign.

The cafe is appealing for any of these items in good and clean condition: clothes, baby clothes, nappies, baby milk, boots and shoes, socks, sleeping bags and tents, dry food, sanitation and hygiene products and all items will be sent to Anatolia restaurant in Beverley, where they will be shipped to Turkey and Syria.

The address is: 301-303 Holderness Rd, Hull HU8 8TE.

Konak Meze, Harrogate

Konak Meze in Harrogate will be donating £1 for each person that dines at the restaurant.