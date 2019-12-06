TV documentary to follow Harrogate business owners as they prepare for annual Christmas window competition

Have your say

TV cameras will follow retailers in Harrogate this Christmas as they compete for the title of the town's best Christmas window display.

Channel 5's documentary Harrogate: A Yorkshire Christmas will air this Saturday at 7.50pm.

Richard Burniston and daughter Sadie of Riggmoor Reindeers

It features several local businesses who will be decorating their shop windows in a bid to be crowned the best.

Last year's winner was dance shop Adage, and more than 100 entries are expected this Christmas.

This year, 'juggernaut' Bettys have entered their Parliament Street tearooms into the competition. The chain employs a 'head of beautiful' to take charge of its window displays throughout the year.

Gift shop Bijouled are taking part, as are newcomers Furnish & Fettle. Other entries include pen shop Jespers and Riggmoor Reindeers, a farm near Brimham Rocks.

The winning window is announced at the Christmas lights switch-on event.