Following questioning, Luke McKenzie Smith, aged 27, of Bankside, Hull, and Elisha Etherington, aged 20, of Wyton Grove, Hull, were charged and remanded in custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Monday 20 March.
Officers were called to reports that a man had sustained a knife injury on Wednesday 15 March at 3.45pm. The man was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment on his serious injuries.
Detective Superintendent Craig Nicolson said: “This is an ongoing police investigation, and we are grateful for the information that has been provided to us so far.
“We are now looking for a third person, a man, who we believe can help with our enquiries, I would appeal to him directly to hand himself in at any police station.
“We also continue to appeal for assistance, if you have information that could help with our enquiries, please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 303 of 15 March 2023.”
Alternatively, if you don’t want to speak to the police you can give information anonymously, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information provided this way may be eligible for a reward.